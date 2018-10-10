Home Business

Delhi HC to hear AirAsia, Vistara cases on Jan 17

There are allegations against Air Asia India for lobbying while trying to get an international flying license by manipulating policies and violating of foreign investment rules.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday fixed January 17, 2019, as the next date for hearing in Air Asia and Vistara illegality and money laundering accusations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy had moved the High Court for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a status report in the Air Asia matter.

Swamy had moved his application in a pending petition of the Federation of Indian Airlines challenging the flying license granted to Air Asia and Vistara. Elaborating on the issue he told ANI, "This matter was started in 2012 when the UPA government decided that they will let foreign airlines invest in existing Indian airlines. Ratan Tata who does not have an airline misused this provision to donate money as a foreign direct investment to Air Asia and got Air Asia to start a joint venture with TATA in India. Then he called an airline from Singapore also. This is against government policy." (ANI)

