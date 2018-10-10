Home Business

IMF sees rise in inflation, bats for higher policy rates

The IMF’s remarks come days after the RBI chose not to raise rates, though it changed the stance from neutral to calibrated tightening.

Published: 10th October 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

IMF

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday batted for higher policy rates in India, anticipating a rise in inflation. The IMF’s remarks come days after the RBI chose not to raise rates, though it changed the stance from neutral to calibrated tightening.

“Monetary policy should be tightened to re-anchor expectations where inflation continues to be high, where it is increasing further in the wake of a sharp currency depreciation, or where it is expected to pick up,” IMF said in its biannual World Economic Outlook report. The multilateral agency estimates inflation may rise from 3.6 per cent in FY18 to 4.7 per cent, due to accelerating demand and rising fuel prices.

Reasoning that interest rates in advanced economies could increase and amid rising trade tensions, emerging market and developing economies needed to be prepared for an environment of higher volatility.

“Monetary policy in emerging market economies will need to manage the trade-off between supporting activities should external financial conditions tighten further, and keeping inflation expectations anchored,” IMF noted, adding that under floating exchange rate regimes like India, forex interventions should be limited to address disorderly market conditions while protecting reserve buffers.

Meanwhile, IMF retained its India GDP growth projections unchanged at 7.3 per cent for FY19, but revised it downwards for FY20 by 10 bps to 7.4 per cent, primarily due to rising crude prices and tightening global financial situation.

“This acceleration reflects a rebound from transitory shocks (the currency exchange initiative and implementation of GST), with strengthening investment and robust private consumption. India’s medium-term growth prospects remain strong at 7.75 per cent, benefiting from ongoing structural reform, but have been marked down by just under 0.5 percentage point relative to the April 2018 WEO,” it said.

Reforms priority

IMF listed reviving bank credit, enhancing the efficiency of credit provision by accelerating the twin balance sheet clean-up exercise and improving the governance of PSBs as priorities. “A higher interest burden and risks from rising yields require continued focus on debt reduction to establish policy credibility and build buffers,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMF International Monetary Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap