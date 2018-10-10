Home Business

Sensex, Nifty stages relief rally; banking, auto stocks lead

The BSE Sensex, after a gap up opening at 34,493.21, rallied to hit a high of 34,858.35 before concluding 461.42 points, or 1.35 per cent higher at 34,760.89.

Published: 10th October 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Markets staged a strong comeback Wednesday after the recent rout as investors started accumulating battered financials, auto and metal stocks amid the rupee recovering from record lows.

The BSE Sensex, after a gap up opening at 34,493.21, rallied to hit a high of 34,858.35 before concluding 461.42 points, or 1.35 per cent higher at 34,760.89.

The broader Nifty too reclaimed the key 10,400 mark. It touched a high of 10,482.35, before finally settling at 10,460.10, showing a significant gain of 159.05 points, or 1.54 per cent.

Key indices stayed in the positive terrain through the session as buying activity gathered momentum.

The Sensex had lost nearly 175 points Tuesday as the rupee plunged to a record low amid unabated capital outflows by foreign funds.

Sentiment also got a lift after the SBI, coming to the rescue of cash-strapped NBFCs, decided Tuesday to buy their assets to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore, a move that will provide liquidity support to non-banking financing companies facing headwinds after a series of loan defaults by IL&FS group firms.

RBI's decision to inject Rs 12,000 crore liquidity into the system through the purchase of government bonds on October 11 to meet festive season demand for funds also boosted the sentiment here, market watchers said.

The rupee recovered by 34 paise to 74.05 (intra-day) against the dollar at the forex market Wednesday.

Selling also halted at emerging markets after the dollar turned weak from seven-week highs and steady crude oil prices also positively impacted sentiment.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was hovering around USD 84.30 a barrel.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,526 crore Tuesday while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded equities amounting to Rs 1,242 crore, provisional data showed.

Benchmarks largely benefited from value buying in beaten-down stocks, led by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and SBI amid a better trend at other Asian markets, traders said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stock Market BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp