Noida Police seizes documents of Amrapali group, seals offices after SC order

By PTI

NOIDA: Three directors of embattled real estate company Amrapali were Wednesday night brought to Noida, as the police started seizing their documents and sealing offices after the Supreme Court ordered the action, officials said.

The group's corporate office in Sector 62, other premises in Sector 76, Sector 45 besides properties in Greater Noida were being sealed, a senior police official said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties of Amrapali Group after its three directors, who are in police custody, said that the documents related to the group's 46 firms were stored there.

The apex court had on Tuesday ordered that Amrapali Group promoter Anil Sharma and two directors Shivapriya and Ajay Kumar be taken into police custody.

It had also castigated the company for playing "hide and seek" with the court and not complying with its orders to hand over all the documents to the forensic auditors.

"The police are searching for the necessary documents and sealing their offices.

The police and the group's counsel will inform the court tomorrow (Thursday) about the seizure of documents," Superintendent of Police (Noida City) Sudha Singh told PTI.

According to the officer, around two dozen policemen including station house officers of Sector 58 and Sector 39 police station have been put on the duty with Circle Officer, Jewar, Sharad Chandra Sharma leading the team.

"The operation could continue till late in the night," another senior official said.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said the directors -- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar -- who were present in the court, would remain in police custody till they hand over all the documents of the group's 46 firms.

"What is this happening? Why this hide and seek and blatant violation of the orders of this court?," the bench told the counsel appearing for the group and added, "You are playing with the dignity of this court".

The two auditors -- Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal -- appointed by the court to conduct a forensic audit of Amrapali Group, said they have not yet received all the documents.

The bench termed it as "gross violation" of the court's order.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats.

When the group's counsel said they have handed over documents to the auditors as called for by them, the bench said, "You are again telling a lie to this court. When they (auditors) are saying that they have not received the documents, you should be the first person to hand over them the documents as per orders of this court."

The bench also questioned as to why the group has not yet handed over account books of the companies to the auditors.

It noted that as per the two auditors, documents of only two out of 46 firms - Amrapali Zodiac and Amrapali Princely Estates - were handed over to them despite court's order to provide all documents.

The bench also issued a notice to all these companies and their directors asking why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.