Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran now AirAsia CEO

Published: 11th October 2018 03:44 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran was on Wednesday appointed as the chief executive officer and managing director of AirAsia India with effect from November 15.

The airline, a joint venture between Tatas and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad and currently has a fleet of 19 planes, has been preparing to expand its operations.​

Bhaskaran is currently the vice-president of corporate services at Tata Steel and has over three decades of experience in the fields of manufacturing, export and commercial operations with the Tata group. 

facebook twitter whatsapp