Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran now AirAsia CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran was on Wednesday appointed as the chief executive officer and managing director of AirAsia India with effect from November 15.

The airline, a joint venture between Tatas and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad and currently has a fleet of 19 planes, has been preparing to expand its operations.​

Bhaskaran is currently the vice-president of corporate services at Tata Steel and has over three decades of experience in the fields of manufacturing, export and commercial operations with the Tata group.