Home Business

Amway appoints Milind Pant as CEO

Amway has been co-led by Steve Van Andel who has served as Amway Chairman since 1995 and Doug DeVos who has served as Amway's President since 2002.

Published: 12th October 2018 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Amway logo used for representation.

By PTI

MICHIGAN: Direct selling major Amway Friday announced appointment of Milind Pant, first Indian and non-family individual, as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from January 2, 2019.

Amway has been co-led by Steve Van Andel who has served as Amway Chairman since 1995 and Doug DeVos who has served as Amway's President since 2002.

"This is a new position for Amway, a business that has been family run since its beginning in 1959. Pant joins Amway from Yum! Brands where he was recently president of Pizza Hut International.

He will report directly to Amway's board of directors and will also hold a seat on the board on effective January 2, 2019, the company said in a statement. Steve Van Andel and Doug DeVos will move to Amway's Board of Directors where they will serve as co-chairs.

Amway, a business started by Jay Van Andel and Rich DeVos, will continue to be family-owned and family-led," said the company.

The overall management and leadership of the business will be assumed by Pant.

Prior to joining Yum! Brands, Pant spent 14 years with Unilever in a variety of executive roles, including Vice President of Foods for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amway Milind Pant CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp