Microsoft India signs pact with Niti for AI tools in agriculture, healthcare

Published: 12th October 2018 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Microsoft India said Friday it has signed an agreement with Niti Aayog to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to address challenges in agriculture and healthcare, and promote adoption of local language computing, among others.

Microsoft India will support NITI Aayog by combining the cloud, AI, research and its vertical expertise for new initiatives and solutions across several core areas, the company said in a statement.

Microsoft will also accelerate the use of AI for the development and adoption of local language computing, in addition to building capacity for AI among the workforce through education, the statement said.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will provide Niti Aayog advanced AI-based solutions to address challenges in agriculture and healthcare including farm advisory services, healthcare screening models at Primary Health Centres, and building capacity for AI through education among others.

Additionally, the statement said Microsoft will promote STEM education in the areas of AI studies and data sciences for young women in institutes identified by NITI Aayog.

