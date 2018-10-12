Home Business

Rupee touches fresh low against US dollar

The rupee’s depreciation is continuing unabated even as both government and the RBI stepped in momentarily to stem the slide.

Published: 12th October 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Wall Street’s Wednesday rout, sparking an equities sell-off, led the rupee touch a fresh low of 74.46 per dollar on Thursday, though the domestic unit rebounded from its fresh all-time low.

Prompted by global cues, rupee opened at 74.31 and touched a low of 74.46, but closed the day at 74.22.
The rupee’s depreciation is continuing unabated even as both government and the RBI stepped in momentarily to stem the slide.

While the government raised import duties on certain export items, RBI put in measures to raise overseas capital, besides easing norms for foreign investment in local bonds. Widening CAD left the rupee vulnerable amid surging oil prices, trade tensions and rising US interest rates. So far this year, rupee lost nearly 14 per cent and is seen sliding to 75 per dollar by year-end as per estimates.

According to the World Bank, an orderly rupee depreciation would increase competitiveness and relieve some of the pressures in the capital market. It sees the weakening rupee as a positive development provided ‘it’s done in the right way.’

On Thursday, the 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.01 per cent from its previous close of 8.031 per cent, while the dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against other currencies, traded 0.29 per cent lower at 95.235.

As per latest data, RBI remained net seller of dollars in August, selling $2.323 billion in the spot market. In all, it purchased $3.680 billion, but sold $6.003 billion, according to the data.

In the past, the central bank sold $1.87 billion July, $6.184 billion in June, $5.767 billion May and $2.483 billion in April. In August 2017, the apex bank was net buyer of the US currency, after purchasing $4.556 billion, and selling $1.330 billion in the spot market. RBI maintains that its intervention in the exchange market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund on Wednesday had warned emerging economies should take steps to insulate themselves from an exodus of funds, and boost their foreign currency reserves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
US dollar Rupee to US dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp