Home Business

Sensex rallies most in 19 months, Nifty ends above 10,450

Both indices ended the week higher for the first time in six weeks.

Published: 12th October 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Driven by fall in crude prices and the recovery in rupee, the BSE Sensex Friday posted its biggest single-day gain in 19 months, soaring over 700 points as global markets rebounded after two straight sessions of losses.

The rupee strengthened 53 paise to 73.59 (intra-day) against the US dollar in the forex market.

Both indices ended the week higher for the first time in six weeks.

During the period the Sensex climbed 366.59 points and Nifty rose 156.05 points.

After opening on strong footing, the Sensex advanced to hit a high of 34,808.42 on buying momentum after retail investors returned to the market.

It later gave up some of the gains, but still ended notably higher by 732.43 points, or 2.15 per cent, at 34,733.58.

The index posted its biggest single-day gain since March 2017.

The broader Nifty ended the week at 10,472.50, up 237.85 points, or 2.32 per cent.

It touched a high of 10,492.45 points in day trade.

Investors lapped up recently-hammered auto, realty, metal, oil and gas, FMCG, banking, power, infrastructure, IT, auto, and capital goods stocks amid unabated funds inflow by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ahead of the release of key IIP numbers for August and inflation data for September scheduled later in the day.

Bear operators, who had been creating short-positions in the past several sessions, were seen covering up positions, brokers said.

"The whiplash in equities this week continued as market rallied strongly, driven by a good start to earnings season by IT bellwether TCS, a drop in crude oil prices, a drop in gilt bond yields and a strengthening currency," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Market has been deeply oversold, and investors were additionally buoyed by news that inflows into equity. Foreign investor (FI) selling was offset by domestic buyers, he added.

Oil prices, after easing near 3 per cent in the previous two days, gained marginally Friday.

Brent was up 1.16 per cent to USD 81.19 a barrel.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 1,888 crore Thursday, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to tune of Rs 2,869 crore provisional data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nifty Sensex BSE NSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp