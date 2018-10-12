Home Business

US blames China for economic woes in Pakistan

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday confirmed that Pakistan has formally approached the funding organisation seeking financial assistance to address its economic challenges.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

It was already speculated that Pakistan would have to seek a loan package from IMF following the elections held on July 25. (File | Reuters)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The United States on Friday held China responsible for economic challenges being faced by Pakistan and said that it would review the Pakistan government's bailout plea from all angles including the position of debt in the country.

ALSO READ | China-US surplus hits record USD 34.1 billion, adding fuel to trade war

According to The News, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert during a press conference, said: "We understand that Pakistan has formally requested assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In all cases, we examine that closely from all angles of it, including Pakistan's debt position, in evaluating any type of loan programme."

Nauert added, "The secretary had spoken about this a few months back, I know, in some interviews not that long ago. I think part of the reason that Pakistan found itself in this situation is Chinese debt, and the fact that there is debt that governments have incurred that they maybe thought wouldn't be so tough to bail themselves out of, but has become increasingly tough."

ALSO READ | Trade war will help India emerge as bigger trading, manufacturing base: Arun Jaitley​

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday confirmed that Pakistan has formally approached the funding organisation seeking financial assistance to address its economic challenges.

Lagarde met Pakistan's Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa and members of their economic team.

"Today, I met with Pakistan's Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa and members of their economic team. During the meeting, they requested financial assistance from the IMF to help address Pakistan's economic challenges," Lagarde revealed in a statement.

Revealing visit of a team of the international body, Lagarde said: "An IMF team will visit Islamabad in the coming weeks to initiate discussions for a possible IMF-supported economic programme. We look forward to our continuing partnership," Lagarde added.

Pakistan's economy has been in a limbo for long. It was already speculated that Pakistan would have to seek a loan package from IMF following the elections held on July 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US-China trade wars US-China Pakistan debt IMF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp