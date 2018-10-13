Home Business

Markets rise on lower crude, stronger rupee

Equity markets did a U-turn on Friday, erasing all of Thursday’s losses, mainly on the back of lower crude prices and the strengthening rupee.

Published: 13th October 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Equity markets did a U-turn on Friday, erasing all of Thursday’s losses, mainly on the back of lower crude prices and the strengthening rupee. Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both closed with over 2 per cent gains at 34,733.58 and 10472.50, respectively.

“If not to investors and traders, the last two days of external developments is ‘manna from heaven’ to RBI and the government, who were perplexed on way forward steps and actions, when nothing worked so far,” said market commentator Moses Harding. While government efforts to curb the rupee’s fall are not showing tangible effects, the global correction in crude prices has brought relief.

Even as auto, energy and metal stocks moved higher, technology stocks fell, dragged down by heavyweight TCS. The TCS stock fell 3 per cent to Rs 1,918.4 as some brokerages cut price targets and on outlook that the double-digit growth the company posted may not continue in the next fiscal.

“Our expectation is growth would normalise from more than double-digit levels in FY19F to 7-7.5 per cent in FY20F as FY19 had the benefits from bunched up deals (especially in insurance platform BPO) which might be difficult to replicate,” Nomura said in a research report. Technology stocks had turned favourites in a falling market, as they are seen as benefitting from a depreciation of the rupee.

Most of the Asian markets also recovered on Friday after the overnight collapse of the US markets with the Dow Jones index closing 500 points down. “When developed markets do well, EM (emerging markets) sink, and when DMs (developed markets) are in trouble, EMs gain! That’s the set theme now! Good for us also from the resultant impact dilution in USD strength, ease in US Treasury yields and more importantly Brent giving up gains from $85-90 to $75-80,” Harding said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rupee BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp