Home Business

Reforms boosting Indian economy’s resilience: Subhash Chandra Garg

IMF members pledged to avoid devaluing currencies to seek a trade advantage by making a country’s exports relatively cheaper.

Published: 14th October 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Subhash Chandra Garg

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a world where digital technology is changing the very fundamentals of labour and industry, India’s economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg stressed on the need to recognise the importance of such changes at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Bali, Indonesia. 

Garg went on to point out in other meetings on Saturday, that India has been embarking on a series of structural reforms in order to increase economic resilience in such an atmosphere. According to him, structural reforms in areas like taxation and bankruptcy are helping the Indian economy in building its resilience to global shocks and maintain a robust growth rate despite challenges.

Prudent policy measures have helped, Garg pointed out, adding that measures being undertaken now, will also help contain the stress currently seen in financial condition tightening, and oil prices etc. In fact, the meeting of global financial leaders was wrapped up with warnings that countries will need to brace for potential risks arising from trade disputes and other tensions. 

For instance, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which advises the IMF’s board of governors, issued a communique on Saturday urging countries to keep debt under control, engineer policies to ensure credit is available in line with their levels of inflation and ensure sustained economic growth “for the benefit of all.” 

IMF members also pledged to avoid devaluing currencies to seek a trade advantage by making a country’s exports relatively cheaper. The IMF actually started the meetings with a downward revision of its global growth estimate for 2018 from 3.9 per cent to 3.7 per cent. “I think it’s not inconsistent to have a plateaued growth and downside risks that are the clouds on the horizon, some of which have begun to open up,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Garg Indian economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp