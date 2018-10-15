Home Business

Confident that Bharat Net project will be completed by March 2019: Manoj Sinha

Nearly 50 per cent of the work on the Bharat Net project - that entails connectivity to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in all - has been completed, Sinha said.

Published: 15th October 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha on Monday exuded confidence that the final phase of Bharat Net project to extend high-speed broadband connectivity infrastructure to remaining 1.25 lakh gram panchayats will be completed "on schedule" by March 2019.

Nearly 50 per cent of the work on the Bharat Net project - that entails connectivity to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in all - has been completed, Sinha said, adding that the network will also be extended to police stations, high schools and other educational institutions, post offices, and primary health centre, with government funding.

"The work has been completed in nearly 1.25 lakh gram panchayats. The project entails a total of 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, and the second phase will be completed on schedule by March 2019," Sinha said while inaugurating the new corporate office of Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), which is implementing the ambitious project.

The project is aimed at facilitating delivery of e-governance, e-health, e-education, e-banking and other services to citizens across the country.

"So far, BBNL was focusing on implementation, now it will also focus on aspects like maintenance and service delivery," he said.

Sinha said that the states need to ensure that citizen-centric services - under Bharat Net - reach the public in a transparent manner, leveraging the high-speed connectivity infrastructure.

"Decision has also been taken to extend the connectivity to police stations, high schools and above education institutions, primary health centre, and post offices, on government expenditure," the minister said.

The target of completing 1 lakh GPs under the first phase of BharatNet was achieved in December 2017.

The second phase is being implemented through three models state-led, Central PSU, and the private sector.

Further, provision has been made for last mile connectivity in all 2.5 lakh gram panchayats through viability gap funding.

Every gram panchayat will have, on an average, five WiFi access points, including three meant for public institutions (educational centres, health centres, post offices, police stations, amongst others).

A tender for provisioning of WiFi services has been floated by BBNL, after consultation with telecom service providers and internet service providers, for wider participation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Bharat Net project India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp