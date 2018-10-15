Home Business

Delhi court grants bail to industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal, others in coal scam related case

Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of the like amount.

Published: 15th October 2018

Naveen Jindal. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others, accused of money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

Besides Jindal, those granted relief are Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's then adviser Anand Goel, Mumbai's Essar Power Ltd's Executive Vice-Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo, Nihar Stocks Ltd's Director BSN Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal and Gurgaon-based Green Infra's Vice-President Siddharth Madra.

Those arrayed as accused also include K Ramakrishna Prasad, Rajiv Jain and Gyan Swaroop Garg.

The case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertains to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

