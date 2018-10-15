Home Business

HUL shares fall nearly 3 per cent after Q2 results; m-cap drops by Rs 9,101 crore

The company's market valuation tumbled Rs 9,101.69 crore to Rs 3,30,455.31 crore on the BSE.

Hindustan Unilever (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Monday fell by nearly 3 per cent even as the FMCG major reported a 19.51 per cent increase in net profit for the September 2018 quarter.

The scrip ended 2.68 per cent lower at Rs 1,526.60 on the BSE.

During the day, it tanked 4.35 per cent to Rs 1,500.40.

The stock was the worst hit among the 30-Sensex components.

On the NSE, shares of the company fell by 2.48 per cent to settle at Rs 1,530.55.

The company's market valuation tumbled Rs 9,101.69 crore to Rs 3,30,455.31 crore on the BSE.

In terms of the equity volume, 2.92 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

HUL Friday reported a 19.51 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,525 crore for the September 2018 quarter on account of double-digit growth across the categories.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,276 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,138 crore as against Rs 8,199 crore in the year-ago period, up 11.45 per cent, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

