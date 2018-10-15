Jet Airways delays employees' salary, seeks time for payment

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Apologising for delaying salary of its employees for the month of September, Jet Airways has said that it is "working towards a solution on the issue, which will be communicated in the coming week".

In an email sent to its employees, Rahul Taneja, the Chief People Officer (CPO) of the airline, said, "First of all, we would like to apologise for the delayed payment of your salaries and appreciate your patience in this matter. We remain committed towards your dues and profusely thank you for doing what you do for Jet Airways every day."

Also Read | Boeing concerned about debt-ridden Jet Airways, says official

"We would like to inform that we have met with the pilots' representatives and are working towards a solution, which will be communicated in the coming week," the email further read.

Jet Airways has been facing financial crisis since past few months as earlier also it defaulted on salary payments of its employees.

Last month, the airline failed to pay full salary to their pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) and other senior-level employees for the month of August.