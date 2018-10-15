Home Business

New buyers drive growth during Snapdeal's Mega Diwali sale

Snapdeal's value-savvy positioning connected well with the target audience - more than 75 per cent of the orders were received from buyers in non-metro cities.

Snapdeal (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

GURUGRAM: The reach and popularity of online sales was fully visible during Snapdeal's five day Mega Diwali Sale as 38 per cent of all orders placed during the sale are by new buyers.

During the sale, Snapdeal's orders grew 2.5X, driven by great value offers across categories like fashion, home goods, and kitchen accessories.

The most popular items at Snapdeal during the sale were sarees, bedsheets, beard trimmers, epilators, utensils, mixer grinders, headphones, bluetooth speakers, pen drives, sunglasses, home security systems, men's slippers, men's watches, cleaning equipment like mops and refurbished phones.

E-Gift cards for travel were also amongst the highest selling products, with users stocking up on these cards to save 20-30 per cent on future travels.

LED lights were one of the most popular items on all sale days. Users bought LED lights for home use and as vehicle accessories. LED lights to be attached to the cycle/motorcycle handlebars was the most sold product in the LED category.

Snapdeal Mega Diwali Sale discounts offers

