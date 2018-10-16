Home Business

Coal scam: Court allows Naveen Jindal to travel abroad

The counsel said that the relief may result in delay in trial and Jindal may misuse the permission and not return to face the trial.

Published: 16th October 2018 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, an accused in a coal scam case, has been allowed by a special court to travel abroad for business purposes.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on Monday allowed the plea filed by Jindal, seeking the court's permission to visit Japan from October 15 to 19.

The court, however, imposed certain conditions on him after the application was opposed by special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read | Delhi court grants bail to industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal

The council said that the relief may result in delay in trial and Jindal may misuse the permission and not return to face the trial.

The former parliamentarian has been asked to inform the investigating officer and the court about the details of the places visited within seven days of his return.

"He shall not tamper with evidence, nor try to influence any witness in any manner and will not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules," the court said.

Jindal was on Monday granted bail by the court after imposing several conditions.

The case pertains to money laundering in relation to the alleged irregularities in the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Gagan Sponge Iron Private Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Naveen Jindal Coal scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp