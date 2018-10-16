Home Business

OYO expands footprint with launch of UAE operations

 SoftBank-backed OYO has expanded its footprint with the launch of operations in the United Arab Emirates.

MUMBAI: SoftBank-backed OYO has expanded its footprint with the launch of operations in the United Arab Emirates. Launching over ten, full inventory franchised and operated hotels with over 1,100 rooms in Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, OYO rooms will start at a price of 150 dirhams. OYO also plans to host guests in over 12,000 rooms, 150 hotels in all seven Emirates across the UAE by 2020.

OYO properties will be operated under models of manchise, with full-inventory control similar to other markets such as India and China.Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Hotels, said, “With over 170 countries committing to the World Expo 2020, the hospitality sector in the Middle East, and more specifically the UAE, is poised to grow substantially, and with our market learnings and expertise we are ready to tap this opportunity.

The UAE itself is working on an aggressive target of opening over 75,070 rooms across the country and in neighbouring countries, and preparing to welcome over 25 million visitors at World Expo 2020.The OYO chain of hotels is currently present in over 350 cities, with over 12,000 asset partners spread across six countries.

