Home Business

Adani partners with France’s Total to set up fuel retail, LNG terminals

Total and Adani will create a joint venture to build a retail network of 1,500 service stations over the period of 10 years.

Published: 17th October 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Adani Group has entered into an agreement with France’s Total for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals and fuel retail network. Total, the world’s second largest LNG player, and Adani will create a joint venture to build a retail network of 1,500 service stations over a period of 10 years, the two firms said on Wednesday.

The companies said that the move is to tap the domestic fuel market that is growing at a pace of 4 per cent per year, driven by the development of road infrastructure and rise in middle-class income. These new service stations will offer Total’s full line-up of fuels, lubricants, and a broad range of other products and services to Indian customers.

The partnership has set a target of developing various regasification terminals, including Dhamra LNG, on the East Coast of India. Adani is building a 5 million tonne LNG import terminal at Dhamra in Odisha at a cost of Rs 5,100 crore.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, “The collaboration enables us to associate with Total’s century-old legacy, global presence, scale and unparalleled go-to-market expertise. The global synergy between the two groups presents widespread benefits and long-term value for the economy and people of India.”

“India’s energy consumption will grow the fastest among all major economies in the world over the next decade. The partnership between Total and the Adani group illustrates our joint commitment to assisting India to diversify its energy mix and to ensure a supply of reliable, affordable and clean energy to consumers,” said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO, Total.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Foreign tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru's capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions. (Photo | AP)
Tourists flock to swim with sea lions near Peru's capital
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
facebook twitter whatsapp