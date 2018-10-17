Amazon announces chapter 2 of Great Indian festival from October 24

By UNI

BENGALURU: Amazon.in on Wednesday announced the return of its biggest festive celebration 'Great Indian Festival'.

Wave 2 of the Festival will start at midnight of October 24 and end on October 28, 2018.

People would able to get some of India's bestselling mobile phones at their lowest ever prices including the Redmi 6A which will go on a flash sale every day at 12 noon; up to 90 per cent off and extra 15 per cent cashback on Amazon Fashion; up to 80 per cent off and extra 10 per cent cashback on Home & Kitchen products; up to 60 per cent off on TVs; up to 80 per cent off on appliances and more.

Amazon Devices - Fire TV Stick and Echo 3rd generation devices will be available at great discounts.

Customers can get up to 70 per cent off on Alexa built-in devices with exciting new product launches under speakers and headphones.

People also can save more by getting extra 10 per cent back on ICICI and Citi cards.

Customers can get ready for the celebration by topping up Amazon Pay balance with Rs 5,000 or more in advance and get extra Rs 250 back.

Customers can shop for more than 5 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, select Credit & Debit Cards.