Federal Bank Q2 net inches up 1 per cent to Rs 266 crore

The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank, stood at 13.29 per cent as at the end of the quarter.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Federal Bank registered a 0.9 per cent rise in net profit at  Rs 266.04 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Tuesday. The operating profit grew by 19.62 per cent as compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The operating profit and net profit for the half year ended September 30, 2018 stood at Rs 1,300.52 crore and Rs 528.75 crore, respectively.

The gross NPA at the end of second quarter stood at Rs 3,184.53 crore, which as a percentage to gross advances stood at 3.11 per cent. The net NPA and the net NPA as a percentage to net advances as on September 30, 2018 stood at Rs 1796.29 crore and 1.78 per cent, respectively. The net worth of the bank increased from Rs 11,647.32 crore to Rs 12,440.11 crore.

