Home Business

Hero MotoCorp profit dips 3.4 per cent, despite best two-wheeler sales

He further said that Hero expects to carry the momentum forward during the rest of the year, and navigate through the cost challenges to deliver profitable and sustained growth.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image courtesy Twitter @HeroMotoCorp

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Profits of India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp slumped 3.4 per cent to Rs 976 crore in the September quarter of 2018-19 financial year, as against the profit of Rs 1,010 crore it reported in the same period a year ago.

Hero’s revenue from operations jumped 8.6 per cent for the quarter under review and stood at Rs 9,091 crore as against Rs 8,372 crore in the same period previous fiscal. Hero also achieved its best-ever sales performance for the second quarter, selling over 2.1 million units of two-wheelers in the three-month period, up 5.5 per cent on a yearly basis.

“Hero MotoCorp, backed by sustained demand for its popular range of motorcycles and scooters, continued its sales growth in Q2FY19 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal,” said Pawan Munjal, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer.

He further said that Hero expects to carry the momentum forward during the rest of the year, and navigate through the cost challenges to deliver profitable and sustained growth.

EBTIDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,379 crore, reflecting 15.2 per cent margin, which is lower than its Q1FY19 margin of 15.6 per cent. Hero’s total expenses in the quarter rose to Rs 7,866.15 crore from Rs 7,053.63 crore on yearly basis.

Hero’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 per share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.]

High provisions push up Federal Bank Q2 net

Mumbai: South-based Federal Bank on Tuesday reported a marginal, 0.88 per cent increase in September quarter net to I266 crore, restricted by increase in provisions as dud assets increased. The bank had posted a post tax net of I263.70 crore in the year-ago period. It, however, said that there has not been any adverse impact of the Kerala floods beyond the already assumed one. Its provisions rose 63.38 per cent to I288.82 crore for the reporting period, which was one of the primary reasons restricting profit growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hero Motocorp earnings report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp