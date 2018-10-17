Home Business

Infosys shares gain nearly 4 per cent post Q2 results

The results were announced after market hours Tuesday.

Published: 17th October 2018 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys is among 12 Indian firms in Forbes's best regarded companies. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Shares of Infosys rose by nearly 4 per cent Wednesday after the company posted a better-than-expected 10.3 per cent net profit growth in the second quarter.

The scrip after a positive opening further gained 3.53 per cent to Rs 721 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 3.81 per cent to Rs 721.80.

In terms of equity volume, 5.45 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the morning trade.

Sanjeev Hota, AVP Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said Infosys had delivered "better than expected numbers on topline and bottomline front for second quarter, though margins performance missed the mark".

India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys Tuesday posted a better-than-expected 10.3 per cent net profit growth in the second quarter after margins were boosted by large deal wins and reiterated its revenue forecast for full year.

Net profit in July-September rose to Rs 4,110 crore, or Rs 9.45 per share, from Rs 3,726 crore, or Rs 8.15 a share, a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations grew 17.3 per cent to Rs 20,609 crore. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

The results were announced after market hours Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Infosys shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp