Home Business

LinkedIn partners with Oracle to help HR teams attract right talent

A series of new integrations between Oracle's Human Capital Management Cloud and Taleo Enterprise Edition, and LinkedIn, will help HR teams to grow their talent pool

Published: 17th October 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday said it entered into a partnership with professional networking platform LinkedIn to help HR teams attract, engage and retain employees.

A series of new integrations between Oracle's Human Capital Management Cloud (Oracle HCM Cloud) and Taleo Enterprise Edition, and LinkedIn, will help HR teams to grow their talent pool and increase career development opportunities, Oracle said.

"The world of work is rapidly changing, and this is creating new opportunities and challenges for talent leaders," Scott Roberts, Vice President of Business Development, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

"We are excited to be working with Oracle to create better solutions to make hiring and developing talent as seamless and effective as possible," Roberts added.

The new integrations enable HR teams to take a holistic view of their talent's experience, skills and career aspirations in order to achieve a meaningful alignment between each employee's job responsibilities and an organisation's overall business objectives.

They improve the candidate experience by enabling them to apply for a job via Oracle Recruiting Cloud or Taleo Enterprise Edition and identify and contact (via InMail) their LinkedIn connections who can best refer them for that job.

"The rapidly changing global talent market is forcing organisations across industries to rethink how they attract, engage and retain employees," said Nagaraj Nadendla, Group Vice President, Product Development, Oracle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
linkedin oracle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp