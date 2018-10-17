LinkedIn partners with Oracle to help HR teams attract right talent

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday said it entered into a partnership with professional networking platform LinkedIn to help HR teams attract, engage and retain employees.

A series of new integrations between Oracle's Human Capital Management Cloud (Oracle HCM Cloud) and Taleo Enterprise Edition, and LinkedIn, will help HR teams to grow their talent pool and increase career development opportunities, Oracle said.

"The world of work is rapidly changing, and this is creating new opportunities and challenges for talent leaders," Scott Roberts, Vice President of Business Development, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

"We are excited to be working with Oracle to create better solutions to make hiring and developing talent as seamless and effective as possible," Roberts added.

The new integrations enable HR teams to take a holistic view of their talent's experience, skills and career aspirations in order to achieve a meaningful alignment between each employee's job responsibilities and an organisation's overall business objectives.

They improve the candidate experience by enabling them to apply for a job via Oracle Recruiting Cloud or Taleo Enterprise Edition and identify and contact (via InMail) their LinkedIn connections who can best refer them for that job.

"The rapidly changing global talent market is forcing organisations across industries to rethink how they attract, engage and retain employees," said Nagaraj Nadendla, Group Vice President, Product Development, Oracle.