PepsiCo India announces Viraj Chouhan as Chief Communications Officer

NEW DELHI: PepsiCo India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Viraj Chouhan as Chief Communications Officer, with effect from November 1, 2018.

He will be a part of the India Leadership Team.

Till recently, Chouhan was associated with one of India's most successful start-ups Ola (ANI Tech Pvt Ltd) as Chief Communications Officer and was part of their Leadership team.

Chouhan is a Corporate Communications professional with 21 years' experience and has worked with several leading global brands such as MTS, Coca-Cola and Bharti Airtel among others.

He has deep experience across brand public relations, stakeholder engagement and reputation management, according to a company statement here.

Ahmed ElSheikh, Chairman & CEO, PepsiCo India said, "PepsiCo India continues to be an employer valued for the opportunities and leadership experiences that attract the best talent in the industry.

We are delighted to welcome Viraj Chouhan to PepsiCo India as Chief Communications Officer.

PepsiCo India has been on a powerful transformation journey towards sustainable, responsible and profitable growth and Viraj will lead our Communications efforts in taking this story to consumers, partners and stakeholders at large," Chouhan said, "I am thrilled to join PepsiCo, home to some of the most iconic brands in the food and beverage industry that have captured the consumer imagination.

The Company's Performance with Purpose philosophy has truly been an inspiration that has seen some pioneering work in the areas of collaborative potato farming, community water programmes and transforming the product portfolio.

I am delighted to join this endeavour."