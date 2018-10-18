Home Business

Airlines to fly 23,117 domestic flights every week during winter schedule 

The number of flights represents an increase of 22 per cent compared to the winter schedule of 2017

Published: 18th October 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

Image for representational purpose (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic airlines will operate 22 per cent more flights every week at 23,117 during winter schedule spanning from end of October till late March 2019, according to officials.

The winter schedule would be from October 28, 2018 to March 24, 2019.

Civil Aviation Ministry officials said the winter schedule 2018 for domestic airlines has been approved.

In all, 23,117 departures per week have been approved. There is net increase of departures by 22 per cent compared to winter schedule 2017. Every departure is considered as a flight.

India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world and has been registering double-digit growth continuously for more than three years.

 

TAGS
Domestic airlines winter schedule Civil Aviation Ministry

