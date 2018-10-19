Home Business

Why is the UAE looking to become a cashless economy?

Published: 19th October 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

No-one can accuse the UAE of not being bold. By 2020 the country aims to be a cashless economy. As financial goals go, this is probably up there with building the world’s biggest tower or the planet’s largest mall, but since those have already been achieved, why not?

Standing in the way of this achievement is the fact that 75 per cent of payments in the UAE are still made using cash.So, why is there a push to work towards such a tough deadline?

The conditions are in place

Firstly, it’s important to note that this isn’t as outlandish a goal as it might seem on first glance. While three quarters of transactions might well take place in cash, there is no country in the world that has a greater smartphone penetration – with 81 of the population having access to such a device. There’s no need to encourage the population to equip themselves with the necessary tools to go cashless – or to urge them to develop a tech-friendly mindset - it’s just up to financial providers and retailers to catch up. The launch of a series of digital wallets has helped to establish the infrastructure required, as has a Government drive to change the way workers are paid. Internet access is widespread – as is the existence of POS systems that are equipped for contactless transactions.

It’s also worth pointing out what cashless means in this context. This isn’t about eliminating coins and notes completely. Instead, this refers to tipping the balance firmly in favour of card and mobile payments to make the UAE among the best in class in the world. Norway, where five per cent of payments are made in cash, and South Korea (20 per cent) have a similar goal. The UAE’s aim is to match or beat those countries, despite their significant head start.

It’s still clearly an ambitious aim – especially in the time scale - but the fact it isn’t impossible is important to stress. However, “just because we can” doesn’t sum up the contactless push.

The cost of cash

There are push and pull factors at play here. The ‘push’ comes from the ‘cost’ of running a cash-based economy. The cost is monetary – the sheer amount of cash paid out to print and distribute physical money – and in terms of security, with cash used and abused by criminals or those in the ‘grey market’.

It’s estimated that this cost could amount to as much as two percent of the GDP of the nation – making the move worth about US$7 billion.

Reputation and vision

Saving moving and improving the efficiency of the economy are serious practical reasons to make the move to cashless payments – but there’s a much wider benefit to be had from this, namely the reputational effect.

The aim is one part of Vision 2021 – launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2010 to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world in time for its golden jubilee.

Adopting cashless payments shows overseas investors and visitors that the UAE is at the forefront of technology – and creates confidence that it is a great place to do business. Any financial investor – whether they be a seasoned watcher of the Dax market or a more casual observer – will know the crucial role that confidence plays in terms of underpinning economics.

The stage is set for UAE to go cashless – and the financial and reputational reward is large. It’s now time for the hard work required to come good on the promise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp