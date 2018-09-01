Home Business

R. Madhavan joins as new CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited​

Madhavan, who earlier headed the HAL's Accessories Division in Lucknow as an Executive Director. has contributed to "Make in India" drive by developing MSME vendors for aerospace manufacturing.

R Madhavan (in pic) replaces T Suvarna Raju as the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: R. Madhavan on Saturday took charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-owned Indian aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bengaluru.

Madhavan, 56, took over from incumbent T. Suvarna Raju for the next five years.

He was earlier heading the HAL's Accessories Division in Lucknow as an Executive Director.

"Maintaining the numero uno position of HAL in aerospace industry while delivering world class products and services through increased indigenisation would be my key focus areas," a HAL statement quoted Madhavan as saying.

The emphasis would be to build on the core competence of the Company and emerge as the preferred supplier in the aerospace industry, said Madhavan, adding partnership, collaboration and support of all the stake holders is the key for HAL's success in future.

Born in 1962, Madhavan did his Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Raipur, and is an M.Tech. from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

He joined HAL as a management trainee in July 1982. Madhavan's diverse skill-sets in varied fields like production, quality, customer services and management fetched him key positions within the organisation, said the HAL statement.

"Madhavan spearheaded successful absorption of technology for production of Su-30 airframe and engine accessories from raw material phase at HAL's Accessories Division, Lucknow.

He has contributed to "Make in India" drive by developing MSME vendors for aerospace manufacturing. His focus would be on Design and Development, order book position and product mix to meet customer requirements.

