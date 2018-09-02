Home Business

Tax compliance improved after demonetisation: EAC-PM member

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

Published: 02nd September 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi has said the tax compliance has increased after demonetisation, though in hindsight it appears that the whole process could have been handled in a better manner.

Ravi, also a senior fellow at Brookings India, further said that there is a need for more tax rationalisation to reduce the compliance burden.

"Have you seen the tax compliance (after demonetisation)? Why do you think that has happened? Implementation of demonetisation was definitely questionable. Just the fact that we brought Rs 2,000 notes, that defies the logic of delegitimising of high-value currency notes," she told PTI in an interview.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

According to recent RBI data, of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced, currency worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore has returned to the banking system.

Ravi also stressed on the need of rationalising GST tax and laws related to real estate sector.

"Tax rationalisation has to happen, particularly when it comes to real estate sector. Can GST be rationalise further, yes it can be.

The compliance burden has to be reduced," she emphasised.

Replying to a question related to depreciation of rupee, the EAC-PM member said that falling rupee should not be seen as falling power of the country.

The rupee on Friday had slumped to a fresh record low of 71 against the dollar for the first time ever on persistent demand for the US currency amid rising crude prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tax compliance post-demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats