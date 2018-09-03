Home Business

Bajaj Auto August sales up 30 per cent at 4.37 lakh units

Published: 03rd September 2018 11:51 AM

Bajaj Auto Ltd plant in Pune (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto today reported a 30 per cent increase in total sales in August at 4,37,092 units as against 3,35,031 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales increased by 27 per cent at 2,55,631 units as against 2,00,659 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Total motorcycle sales were at 3,62,923 units as against 2,83,861 units in August last year, up 28 per cent.

Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicles sales stood at 74,169 units as against 51,170 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 45 per cent.

Exports during the month were at 1,81,461 units as compared to 1,34,372 units in the corresponding month last year, up 35 per cent, the company added.

Bajaj Auto

