Home Business

External factors behind fuel price rise: Dharmendra Pradhan

Petrol and diesel prices had gone up by almost a rupee per litre within a fortnight last month.

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan​​​​​​​

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday blamed "external factors" for the rise in domestic prices of petrol and diesel, but said the increase is temporary.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conclave organised in Surat, Pradhan said the factors responsible for drop in production of crude oil have caused a spike in fuel prices in India.

"I would like to mention two points, and both these subjects are external. OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum

Exporting Countries) had promised that it will raise production by one million barrels per day, which was not raised.

"Apart from that, crises in countries like Venezuela and Iran are increasing. There is a pressure on oil prices due to decrease in production. Secondly, global currencies have weakened against the US dollar," he said.

Pradhan was in Surat to inaugurate a textile and plastic investors conclave, where he addressed entrepreneurs, industry stake-holders and professionals from the plastic and textile industry.

The conclave showcased opportunities in textile, polymer and downstream sectors in Odisha and eastern India.

"This is a matter of concern for the world economy, and the Indian economy is also affected. But considering these

factors, the Indian government is planning to put diplomatic pressure.

"A high-level American delegation is visiting India, and India's two senior representatives - defence minister and

external affairs minister - will talk to them. All these factors will be discussed. I consider this period (of high petrol, diesel prices) temporary," he said, referring to the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries in Delhi this week.

Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar.

Petrol and diesel prices had gone up by almost a rupee per litre within a fortnight last month.

Later tweeting about the event, Pradhan said, "Surat, today, is one of the largest man-made fibre clusters in India,

processing more than two crore metres of fabric a day. The entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Surat has developed the city into a thriving economy based on textile and various other industrial clusters".

"It fills me with great pride that people from my home state of Odisha have played a key role in this economic

transformation journey and a huge number of karigars in Surat today belong to Odisha.

"Government's decision to increase import duty on polyster fibre and yarn will further give impetus to domestic producers," he said in another tweet.

"Odisha provides an excellent investment opportunity, being close to the demand pockets of eastern UP and West Bengal with unique coastal position to caret export demand," the minister tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan fuel price rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inset addresses the public at Pragati Nivedana Sabha in Kongara Kalan. (Photo | PTI)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival