Home Business

GAIL India to set up battery charging stations for e-vehicles

GAIL also wants to carry on the business of manufacture, import, distribution, and marketing of appliances relating to gas marketing and distribution, such as gas meter and CNG kits.

Published: 03rd September 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GAIL India, the country's largest gas transportation and marketing company, plans to set up battery charging stations for electric vehicles as well as build solar plants as it looks to be "future ready" for emerging businesses, a senior company official said.

It also wants to explore the business opportunity in waste-water treatment plants, water distribution, large water pipeline laying as an early mover.

"We have the country's biggest network of pipelines? and gas marketing infrastructure. We want to leverage for emerging business opportunities," he said. "We want to be future ready."

It is looking at possibilities of setting up battery charging stations for e-vehicles at CNG dispensing stations in a bid to diversify its portfolio beyond gas and petrochemicals.

"It is all at drawing board stage. A lot will depend on norms. For example, we don't know if rules permit a battery charging facility at a petrol pump or a CNG station. We don't know at what price we can sell that battery charge," he said. ? GAIL wants to insert six new sections in the main objects clause of the memorandum of association of the company to foray into new business.

According to a shareholder notice, it wants to invest in "start-ups in core business areas (of natural gas, petrochemicals, and energy) and non-core areas (like health, social and environment, safety, and security) either directly or indirectly."

"The investment can be made through special purpose vehicle (SPV), alternative investment fund (AIF), fund of funds (FoF) and trust," it said.

The official said there is a necessity to adopt new and different pathways to provide clean, cost-effective and efficient mobility services that are safe, reduce dependence on oil imports and achieve more efficient land-use in cities with the least environmental footprints and impacts on human health.

With the objective in mind, the firm wants to set up "battery charging stations and provide charging services" to electric vehicles.

With the government planning to make a major shift to electric vehicles by 2030, GAIL feels that charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in India has not been fully developed yet.

GAIL with its "pan-India presence through the natural gas network is deep-pocketed and has the capability of setting up charging infrastructure at a faster pace," he said.

The 34th annual general meeting of the company is scheduled for September 11.

With depletion of groundwater and monsoons becoming less predictable and unreliable, availability and utilisation of water are becoming key issues in modern India. Many cities are sourcing the fresh water through long-distance transport ranging from 50-200 km. ? Stating that with growing population and industrialisation, the effluent water discharged has increased significantly, GAIL in the notice said the treatment of the effluent water and maintaining of the freshwater table is a big challenge and a business opportunity.

It is also looking to "harness solar power potential available at its various sites and installations which can be connected to grid for sale or for own use at other installations through wheeling of power."

In line with its strategy to promote the use of green fuel, it is contemplating to promote gas appliances in households to increase gas usage and minimise electric usage in housing equipment and appliances such as gas boiler, gas-based air conditioner and bathroom heater.

Operating nearly 14,000-km of natural gas and LPG pipeline and executing more than 4,500 km of new lines, GAIL feels it can provide services such as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), engineering, procurement, construction management (EPCM) and project management consultancy (PMC) in the field of hydrocarbon pipelines.

"GAIL also has adequate experienced manpower and infrastructure for providing these services," the notice said.

It also wants to "carry on the business of manufacture, import, distribution, and marketing of appliances relating to gas marketing and distribution, such as gas meter and CNG kits".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GAIL India e-vehicles battery charging stations electric vehicles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India