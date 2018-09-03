Home Business

Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal to take miner private on October 1

The trust said on Monday the $1 billion offer to take the miner private would remain open for acceptances from shareholders until further notice.

Published: 03rd September 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of Vedanta. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

Vedanta Resources Plc Chairman Anil Agarwal will take the London-listed miner private on Oct. 1, after the holders of 26 per cent of shares agreed to sell to his family trust Volcan Investments.

Volcan now holds or has received acceptances for 92.31 per cent of Vedanta's shares, it said.

The trust said on Monday the $1 billion offer to take the miner private would remain open for acceptances from shareholders until further notice.

Volcan, which held about 67 per cent of Vedanta before it announced in July its firm intention to make the buyout offer, was expected to face some shareholder resistance, with a large minority shareholder saying the offer undervalued the company.

Amid the going-private process, Vedanta, the first Indian company to list in London in 2003, is waiting to hear from a judicial committee in India on whether its copper smelter, which was shut by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, can be reopened.

Tamil Nadu ordered the permanent closure of the plant and disconnected its power supply in May following protests that turned violent and culminated in the police opening fire on protesters, killing 13 of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Agarwal Vedanta Resources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India