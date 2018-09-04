Home Business

GST on overseas air tickets violates international norms: IATA chief

The International Airport Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of more than 280 airlines. Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara are also members.

Published: 04th September 2018 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways flight. (File photo: ENS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Levying GST on overseas air tickets violates international norms and also weakens the competitiveness of carriers, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said Tuesday.

He also flagged various concerns about the Indian aviation sector, including high jet fuel prices, infrastructure woes and privatisation of airports.

The International Airport Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of more than 280 airlines. Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara are also members.

Speaking at a conference here, de Juniac said goods and services tax (GST) on international air tickets violates International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) norms and also weakens the competitiveness of carriers.

The ICAO, part of the UN, is a global aviation body.

The GST rate is 5 per cent and 12 per cent on economy and business class tickets, respectively.

The IATA's Director General and CEO also said that India's aviation sector is projected to see 500 million trips "to, from and within" by 2037.

India's civil aviation sector has recorded 50 months of double-digit growth and it can be "very easily maintain (that) for next 50 months, provided that all nuts and bolts are in place", Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Airport Transport Association GST overseas air tickets Alexandre de Juniac

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India