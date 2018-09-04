India's crude steel output up 8 per cent in July: World Steel Association

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's crude steel output increased by 8 per cent to 9 million tonnes (MT) in July this year, according to the World Steel Association.

The country had produced 8.33 MT crude steel in the same month a year ago, the association said in its latest report.

"Global crude steel production was at 154.6 MT in July 2018, a 5.8 per cent increase compared to July 2017," it added.

China's crude steel production for July stood at 81.2 MT, an increase of 7.2 per cent as compared to 75.7 MT in the same month of 2017.

Japan's output fell by 2 per cent to 8.4 MT in July 2018.

The US produced 7.3 MT of crude steel in July 2018, an increase of 4.5 per cent in comparison to same month of the previous fiscal.

South Korea's crude steel output grew marginally to 6.2 MT in July 2018, followed by Turkey 3.3 MT.

Brazil's crude steel production stood at 3 MT, up by 6.7 per cent from July 2017.

World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world.

Its members represent about 85 per cent of the world's steel production.

They include over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.