Home Business

2 Indian start-ups listed for Google's 'Launchpad Studio' programme

The "Launchpad Studio" programme commenced from September 6 at Google's headquarters in San Francisco and will last for a period of four months.

Published: 06th September 2018 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Image for representational purpose for Google.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based m.Paani and Gurugram-based Aye Finance have been listed in 10 companies selected globally by Google for its flagship development acceleration programme "Launchpad Studio".

The "Launchpad Studio" programme brings top machine learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based startups from across the world and experts from Silicon Valley under the guidance of Google researchers, engineers, product managers and trusted experts.

m.Paani is India's first neighbourhood loyalty platform that focuses on empowering India's local retailers and users using ML and AI.

The start-up rewards consumers with "m.Paani points" when they shop from local retail partners across categories and help retailers grow their businesses by digitising, optimising and maximising their relationships with existing and new customers, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are incredibly excited to be a part of the Google Studio programme, especially as the youngest company," said Akanksha Hazari Ericson, CEO and Founder, m.Paani.

Aye Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that provides business loans to the small and micro enterprises and builds solutions, automation and processes that address the challenges that have hindered the classical financial industry.

The "Launchpad Studio" programme commenced from September 6 at Google's headquarters in San Francisco and will last for a period of four months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Launchpad Studio Google m.Paani Aye Finance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality