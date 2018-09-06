Vodafone, Idea exit from co-located mobile towers to cost Bharti Infra Rs 780 crore/year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Infratel on Wednesday stated that the exit of Vodafone and Idea Cellular from co-located mobile towers post their merger is set to cost it around Rs 780 crore a year from its consolidated revenues, including those of Indus Towers.

“The aforesaid co-locations contribute to 13.7 per cent of the total co-locations basis as on June 30, 2018. This is likely to result in a net reduction of consolidated service revenue of approximately Rs 60-65 crore per month with effect from September 1, 2018,” Bharti Infratel said.

Following the completion of the Vodafone-Idea merger, the firms have served exit notices to Bharti Infratel and its subsidiary Indus Towers from 27,447 co-located mobile towers on consolidated basis. Bharti added however, that the adverse impact on revenue will be mitigated by exit charges and incremental revenues on account of anticipated new network rollouts by the operators going forward.

Bharti Infratel and Vodafone own around 42 per cent stake each in Indus Towers and rest of the stake is held by Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular.