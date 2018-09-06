Home Business

Vodafone, Idea exit from co-located mobile towers to cost Bharti Infra Rs 780 crore/year

Bharti Infratel and Vodafone own around 42 per cent stake each in Indus Towers and rest of the stake is held by Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone-Idea Cellular to merger within two years. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Infratel on Wednesday stated that the exit of Vodafone and Idea Cellular from co-located mobile towers post their merger is set to cost it around Rs 780 crore a year from its consolidated revenues, including those of Indus Towers.

“The aforesaid co-locations contribute to 13.7 per cent of the total co-locations basis as on June 30, 2018. This is likely to result in a net reduction of consolidated service revenue of approximately Rs 60-65 crore per month with effect from September 1, 2018,” Bharti Infratel said.

Following the completion of the Vodafone-Idea merger, the firms have served exit notices to Bharti Infratel and its subsidiary Indus Towers from 27,447 co-located mobile towers on consolidated basis. Bharti added however, that the adverse impact on revenue will be mitigated by exit charges and incremental revenues on account of anticipated new network rollouts by the operators going forward.

Bharti Infratel and Vodafone own around 42 per cent stake each in Indus Towers and rest of the stake is held by Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharti Infratel Vodafone Idea merger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt