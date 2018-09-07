Consumer, SME lending the thrust areas for Tata Capital Financial Services

By PTI

KOLKATA: Consumer and SME lending will be thrust areas for Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd due to high growth registered by these segments, a top official of the company said Friday.

"Consumer finance sector is growing at 20 per cent, followed by SME lending which is showing expansion of around 15 per cent.

ALSO READ | Tata Capital Financial Services to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore

We will definitely focus in these sectors," Kusal Roy, Managing Director of the company said.

He was in the city to participate in a roadshow for the company's maiden non-convertible debenture (NCD) sale from September 10.

The Tata Capitals flagship lending arm also said it can raise up to Rs 7,500 crore including over-subscriptions of Rs 5,500 crore from the NCD issue.

The company has consumer finance assets worth Rs 16,080 crore and SME assets of about Rs 14,146 crore as on March 2018, accounting for 43 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, of the total assets under management.

The company is keen on even higher share of its assets from the consumer finance segment in the future, Roy said.

He said though all sectors of operation are important, it is good to exercise caution in commercial lending as the sector continues to face stress.

Deputy VP, Sandip G Joshi said the average cost of fund for the company is around 8.2 per cent.

With the compounded annual growth of assets under management at 15 per cent for the last three years, the profitability of the company stood at 35 per cent, he said.

The company is offering a coupon rate between 8.70 per cent and 9.10 per cent, depending on the investor class and tenor for the NCDs.