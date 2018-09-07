Home Business

Equity indices open in red; Sensex loses over 100 points

At 9.34 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,509.70 points, lower by 27.20 points or 0.24 per cent from its previous close.

Published: 07th September 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image for representation (File | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex losing over 100 points so far.

Market sentiments were subdued due to weakness in the Indian rupee, analysts said.

At 9.34 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,509.70 points, lower by 27.20 points or 0.24 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark Sensex traded at 38,125.11 points, lower by 117.70 points or 0.31 per cent, from the previous close of 38,242.81 points.

So far, it has touched and intra-day high of 38,331.19 points and a low of 38,067.32 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality