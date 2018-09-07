Fuel prices soar: Check rates in major cities

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices have once again gone up on Friday morning in Delhi and Mumbai, strengthening the demand for government intervention among commuters.

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 48 paise higher at Rs 79.99 per litre, while the price of diesel has been increased by 52 paise to Rs.72.07 per litre.

On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 87.39 per litre, and diesel at Rs.76.51 per litre in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, a citizen from New Delhi, Navita, said the consistent surge in fuel prices is creating an additional burden, mainly for middle-class families.

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai September 07, 2018 79.99 82.88 87.39 83.13 September 06, 2018 79.51 82.41 86.91 82.62 September 05, 2018 79.31 82.22 86.72 82.41 September 04, 2018 79.31 82.22 86.72 82.41 September 03, 2018 79.15 82.06 86.56 82.24 September 02, 2018 78.84 81.76 86.25 81.92 September 01, 2018 78.68 81.6 86.09 81.75 August 31, 2018 78.52 81.44 85.93 81.58 August 30, 2018 78.3 81.23 85.72 81.35 August 29, 2018 78.18 81.11 85.6 81.22 August 28, 2018 78.05 80.98 85.47 81.09 August 27, 2018 77.91 80.84 85.33 80.94 August 26, 2018 77.78 80.71 85.2 80.8 August 25, 2018 77.67 80.61 85.09 80.69 August 24, 2018 77.67 80.61 85.09 80.69 August 23, 2018 77.58 80.52 85 80.59 August 22, 2018 77.58 80.52 85 80.59 August 21, 2018 77.58 80.52 85 80.59 August 20, 2018 77.49 80.43 84.91 80.5 August 19, 2018 77.4 80.34 84.82 80.4 August 18, 2018 77.28 80.22 84.71 80.28 August 17, 2018 77.2 80.14 84.63 80.19 August 16, 2018 77.2 80.14 84.63 80.19 August 15, 2018 77.14 80.1 84.58 80.14

"The government policies should be public oriented. If the government is willing to do so, they can do," she added.

ALSO WATCH: Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties

Furthermore, a local from Mumbai said, "The middle-class and poor are suffering every day due to hike in fuel prices. Due to a surge in fuel prices, there is also a hike in the prices of other things. The government should take necessary steps to curb this issue."

The constant surge in fuel prices has led the opposition parties to blame the Narendra Modi government for not doing enough for citizens.

However, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the surge in fuel prices was a result of the rise in crude oil prices in the international market, and declining value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.

In the wake of the rise in fuel prices, the Congress Party has announced a Bharat Bandh on September 10.