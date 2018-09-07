Home Business

HCL Technologies names Prateek Aggarwal as new CFO 

A graduate in commerce from SRCC, Delhi, Aggarwal holds an MBA degree from IIM, Calcutta. This is his second stint at HCL Tech.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

HCL

HCL Technologies (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI:  HCL Technologies on Friday named Prateek Aggarwal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2018.

ALSO READHCL Technologies Chief Financial Officer Anil Chanana to retire in December

Aggarwal will replace Anil Chanana, who will step down from his position on October 1 and would retire from the company on December 31, HCL Tech said in a statement.

"The company constituted a committee of the Board to review internal and external candidates and selected Aggarwal as a successor to Chanana," the statement said.

A graduate in commerce from SRCC, Delhi, Aggarwal holds an MBA degree from IIM, Calcutta. This is his second stint at HCL Tech, the statement said.

Overall, Aggarwal has over 27 years of industry experience in finance.

He has worked with Hindustan Unilever, GECIS/Genpact, among others.

"Prateek has been a key leader at HCL Technologies and has led various strategic initiatives driving the business growth over the years," HCL Founder and Chairman Shiv Nadar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HCL Technologies Chief Financial Officer Prateek Aggarwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality