Paytm enables Visa credit card payment on its platform

The Alibaba-backed company aims to process over two million credit card payments during fiscal 2018-19.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for Paytm. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Digital payments platform Paytm on Friday said it has tied up with global payment service provider Visa to enable credit card payments through its mobile app.

Paytm has also integrated BHIM UPI on the app for the customer to source funds to make credit card bill payments, a statement from One97 Communications Limited, which owns the Paytm brand, said.

The statement said the Alibaba-backed company aims to process over two million credit card payments during fiscal 2018-19.

