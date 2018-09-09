Home Business

DGCA licensing air traffic controllers not to have much impact on AAI's operational structure: Sources

As part of complying with the ICAO norms, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided that the DGCA would be issuing licensing for air traffic controllers.

Published: 09th September 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entrusting the responsibility of licensing air traffic controllers with the DGCA would not have "much impact" on the operational structure of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), according to a senior official.

As part of complying with the ICAO norms, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided that the DGCA would be issuing licensing for air traffic controllers.

Currently, the AAI licenses air traffic controllers as well as provides air traffic control services.

By virtue of having long established practices and adequately trained and skilled manpower, the AAI has been complying with the ICAO provisions pertaining to air traffic services personnel, AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said.

He also noted that as a regulator the DGCA has full oversight over the entire aviation functions, including that of air traffic controllers.

The ministry's decision to "entrust the responsibility of licensing of air traffic controllers of the AAI to the DGCA is in line with global best practices.

It will not have much impact on the operational structure of the AAI," Mohapatra told PTI.

The move comes against the backdrop of India's score falling in the latest air safety oversight audit carried out by the ICAO, the UN aviation watchdog.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) carried out the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme for India in November 2017 and another team of the watchdog came in February this year.

The audit result showed that the country's score declined to 57.44 per cent from 65.82 per cent earlier, placing India below Pakistan, Nepal and many other nations.

The decline was mainly due to ratings of air traffic controllers being given by the AAI, which is also the provider of air traffic control services, officials said in July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality