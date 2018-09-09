Home Business

No adieu, Sesame! Alibaba denies Jack Ma set to retire

Despite widespread reports that Alibaba founder Jack Ma was retiring following a report by the New York Times, the Alibaba group has denied it.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Two men chat beside a logo of Alibaba (China) Technology Co. Ltd at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province May 17, 2010.

(File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite widespread reports that Alibaba founder Jack Ma was retiring following a report by the New York Times, the Alibaba group has denied it. On Sunday, Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post cited an Alibaba spokesperson as saying that while Ma will unveil a succession plan to groom younger talent on Monday, he “will remain executive chairman while the plan is carried out”. 

New York Times on Saturday had reported that Ma would be stepping down to pursue philanthropic activities, but, however, is expected to remain on the company’s Board of Directors and continue to mentor its management, something which most founders and celebrated entrepreneurs do after giving up on engaging day-to-day working of their enterprises. 

Ma, who at present is among China’s richest men with a net worth estimated at $38.6 billion, gave up the role of chief executive officer in 2013, but has remained the chairman and public face of the company. During his time as chairman, he has helped guide growth at home and overseas while also spearheading Alibaba’s 2014 initial public offering, the biggest ever.

Ma’s early journey 
Born in 1964 in Hangzhou, Ma comes from a humble background. Before starting Alibaba, which is now valued at over $400 billion, Ma was an English teacher at university. Ma, in one of his interviews, said that when he discovered the Internet for the first time, he knew that it is something which is going to change the world. It was in 1995 that Ma started an online directory and four years later, founded Alibaba.com in his apartment with 17 others.

In the early years, there were very few investors ready to buy Ma’s idea. After being knocked back by US venture capitalists in 1999, Ma persuaded friends to give him $60,000 to start Alibaba. While it initially allowed businesses to sell products to each other online, years later it ventured into consumers segment and highly benefited from the growing consumption of Chinese population.  

Ma also controls Ant Financial, the online financial platform that runs China’s largest mobile payment system and money-market fund, which raised $14 billion in its latest round of funding that took its valuation at $150 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jack Ma Alibaba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality