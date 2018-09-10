Home Business

Depreciating Rupee attracting NRI investors

Costlier home loans and the fear of RBI hiking interest rate are proving to be spoilers for the realty sector, which is eagerly waiting for the festive season to revive sales.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Costlier home loans and the fear of RBI hiking interest rate are proving to be spoilers for the realty sector, which is eagerly waiting for the festive season to revive sales. The silver lining is the depreciating Indian rupee, as many NRIs are mulling to invest in residential properties. “There is certainly a surge in queries from the home buyers compared to the last festive season.

But, it is not translating in sales. Home buyers are waiting for some festive discount in loans,” a sales executive from 99acres.com in Delhi NCR told TNIE. Industry experts claim if the RBI increases interest rate in its next Monetary Policy meet in October, it will further dampen the sector which is struggling to come out of the shock of demonetisation and GST.

“The realty sector is witnessing a downturn for the last three years in a row. We have seen some tepid demands in selected markets. Some revival was noted in last few months, but if there is another interest rate hike, affordable segment will be hit,” said NAREDCO president Niranjan Hiranandani. Recently, the SBI has increased the lending rate by 20 basis points across all tenors up to three years, a development followed by other lenders making home loan costlier. Now, the SBI’s overnight and one-month tenors’ Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) stands at 8.1 per cent as against 7.9 per cent.

If the SBI increases interest rates, the affordable segment will be badly hit. On the positive note, a depreciating Indian currency means that there is an increase in the interest of NRI home buyers. “In last few days, we have seen a sudden increase in queries from NRIs. In fact, depreciating currency is working to their advantage, as they are seeing it a good time to invest in the sector,” said a senior marketing executive from Godrej properties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality