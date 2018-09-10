Home Business

Despite Donald Trump's tweet, Ford says it won't make hatchback in US 

In April, Ford announced plans to stop making cars in the United States -- except for the iconic Mustang -- and to focus on more profitable SUVs.

Published: 10th September 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Ford logo used for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON:  Ford won't be moving production of a hatchback wagon to the United States from China -- despite President Donald Trump's claim Sunday that his taxes on Chinese imports mean the Focus Active can be built in America.

Citing Trump's new tariffs, Ford on August 31 said it was dropping plans to ship the Focus Active from China to America.

Trump took to Twitter Sunday to declare victory and write: "This is just the beginning.

This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs!"

But in a statement Sunday, Ford said "it would not be profitable to build the Focus Active in the US" given forecast yearly sales below 50,000.

For now, that means Ford simply won't sell the vehicle in the United States.

Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research said that Ford can make Focuses "in many other plants around the world, so if they decided to continue to sell a Focus variant in the US market, there are several options other than building it in the United States."

In April, Ford announced plans to stop making cars in the United States -- except for the iconic Mustang -- and to focus on more profitable SUVs.

It stopped making Focus sedans at a Wayne, Michigan, plant in May.

The plan, said industry analyst Ed Kim of AutoPacific, was to pare down the Focus lineup to Active wagons and import them from China.

"Without the tariffs, the business case was pretty solid for that model in the US market," Kim said.

The tariffs changed everything.

The United States on July 6 began imposing a 25 per cent tax on USD 34 billion in Chinese imports, including motor vehicles.

Last month, it added tariffs to another USD 16 billion in Chinese goods and is readying taxes on another USD 200 billion worth.

China is retaliating with its own tariffs on US products.

The world's two biggest economies are clashing over US allegations that China deploys predatory tactics -- including outright cybertheft -- to acquire technology from US companies and challenge American technological dominance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ford chinese imports Trump tariffs US tariffs Ford hatchback

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed