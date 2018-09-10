Sensex down by 243 points as Donald Trump raises trade war stakes

By UNI

MUMBAI: The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday tumbled down by 243 points at 38,143.78 following Asian markets after US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) too slipped by 79.90 points to 11,509.20.

The Sensex registered intra-day high ane low at 38,354.52 and 38,098.69 respectively.

The Nifty recorded intra-day high and low at 11,573 and 11,496.35 respectively.

All the sectoral indices opened in red in early trade.

The losers were Kotak Bank by 2.48 pc to Rs 1217.05, Power by 2.35 pc to Rs 191.15, IndusInd Bank by 2.05 pc to Rs 1837.70 and VEDL by 1.80 pc to Rs 226.90.

The gainers were Axis Bank by 2.08 pc to Rs 658.55, Infosys by 1.29 pc to Rs 742.60, Tata Motors by 1.26 pc to Rs 281 and Wipro by 0.69 pc to Rs 326.95.