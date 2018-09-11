Another IndiGo neo aircraft powered by P&W engine grounded

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo has grounded another Airbus A320 neo aircraft due to Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engine problem, sources said Tuesday.

The aircraft was grounded on Monday afternoon after it operated from Nagpur to New Delhi.

The sources said oil chips were detected in the engine, a problem responsible for grounding other IndiGo neo aircraft earlier as well.

Confirming the snag, the airline in a statement said "post normal completion of a flight, an IndiGo aircraft was proactively grounded for a routine engine replacement yesterday. There was no impact on our flight operations".

IndiGo and GoAir, both budget carriers, have been grappling with P&W engine problems for several months.

There are 60 A320 neos with P&W engines - 41 with IndiGo and 19 with GoAir.

With the incidents of grounding happening with an alarming regularity, Civil Aviation Minster Suresh Prabhu last month sought a detailed report from avaition regulator DGCA on the issue.

Earlier in August, IndiGo grounded a brand new Airbus A320 neo plane, which had flown less then 50 hours after it was delivered to the airline on July 31 this year.

On September 1, a Pune-bound Airbus A320 neo plane of GoAir from Bengaluru had to return after the engine reportedly failed midair.