Despite Bharat Bandh, petrol breaches Rs 88/litre mark in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 77.47/litre

The Congress party called a nationwide strike on Monday to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel and the falling rupee.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Taxis stand in a queue at a filling station during 'Bharat Bandh' called by a different political party to protest against fuel price hike and depreciation of Rupee in Kolkata on Monday Sept 10 2018. | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Despite Opposition's 'Bharat Bandh', fuel prices continued its northward march on Tuesday with petrol being sold at Rs 80.87 and diesel at Rs 72.97 per litre in the national capital.

Both the petrol and diesel prices saw hike of 14 paise per litre in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel have touched a new high of Rs 88.26 and Rs 77.47 per litre respectively.

The Congress party along with other Opposition parties called a nationwide strike across the country on Monday to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel and the falling value of the rupee against the US dollar.

As many as 21 opposition parties, both regional and national, extended their support to the countrywide strike.

